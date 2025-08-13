FHP: Man dies after crashing motorcycle along I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash along Interstate 4 in Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound entrance ramp from State Road 536.

That’s near mile marker 67 on I-4.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was eastbound on the ramp when his bike ran onto a grassy shoulder where the road curves.

He was thrown from his 2006 Honda motorcycle.

He was rushed to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital but did not survive.

FHP did not release his name but said he was a 47-year-old Daytona Beach resident.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

