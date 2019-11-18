  • Man shot at Lynbrook Park in Palm Bay, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department said a man was shot at Lynbrook Park on Sunday evening.

    Officers said the man has been transported to a hospital. 

    The man's condition is unknown.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No other details were released.

