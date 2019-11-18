Man shot at Lynbrook Park in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department said a man was shot at Lynbrook Park on Sunday evening.
Officers said the man has been transported to a hospital.
The man's condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details were released.
Palm Bay Police Officers are on scene at Lynbrook Park investigating a shooting. Officers arrived and found a male had been shot. He has been transported for treatment. The investigation is in initial stages.— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) November 17, 2019
