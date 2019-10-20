Man shot, robbed at apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said they are searching for the people who shot a man during a robbery at an apartment complex Sunday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., deputies were called to the Lorenzo at East Mill apartments on Lake Heritage Circle.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was robbed at gunpoint and the shooter(s) fled the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital overnight but is expected to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000.
