Man shot, robbed at apartment complex, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said they are searching for the people who shot a man during a robbery at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

    Around 2:30 a.m., deputies were called to the Lorenzo at East Mill apartments on Lake Heritage Circle.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was robbed at gunpoint and the shooter(s) fled the scene.

    The man was taken to a hospital overnight but is expected to recover.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000.

