Man sought after allegedly exposing himself at Sanford Dollar General

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself inside a local discount store.

Police say the man exposed himself to a customer at the Dollar General on Sanford Avenue on Aug. 10. He’s now wanted on an indecent exposure charge.

Anyone who knows this man is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

