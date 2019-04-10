Man sought after robbing chiropractor, crashing stolen car in Casselberry, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police said they are searching for an armed robber Wednesday who fled police and later crashed near a Casselberry Walmart.
Police said a man robbed a chiropractor Tuesday afternoon on Orlando Avenue in Maitland. He then fled in a vehicle and was located shortly thereafter by a Winter Park police officer, who tried to pull him over, police said.
Police said the driver fled north on North Lakemont Avenue. He then crashed into another vehicle behind the Walmart on State Road 436 in Casselberry, police said.
“I heard a police car with a siren going, and then I saw a third car flying and then all I heard was a crash,” neighbor Bob Paugh said.
A 52-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl, who were in the vehicle, were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Casselberry and Winter Park police, as well as the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and FHP are assisting in the investigation.
