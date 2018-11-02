  • Man sought in series of lewd acts around UCF

    By: Monique Valdes

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - University of Central Florida police said a man who has been committing lewd acts on or near campus since 2015 has struck again. 

    Police said the latest incident happened at a parking garage at The Station apartments in Oviedo. 

    The victim told police a man approached her as she pulled into a spot on the third floor and committed a lewd act. She said she locked her doors and the man stepped on the running board of her car, completed the lewd act and ran. 

    Police released a sketch of the man they need to find. 

    They said he is suspected in similar lewd acts near campus parking garages in July 2018 and March 2015. 

    Investigators believe the man followed the victims from the McDonald’s on Alafaya Trail near UCF. 

    The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is also working on the investigation. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. 

