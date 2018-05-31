Man steals Old Spice deodorant during home burglary in Mulberry, deputies say

MULBERRY, Fla. - A homeowner in Mulberry pulled into his driveway and saw a stranger leaving his house on Willis Street with his hands full of stolen items, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Jasone Thomas, who already had a warrant out for his arrest on a violation of probation charge, dropped the items he was trying to steal, including speakers, mail and Old Spice deodorant, when the homeowner yelled, “What the hell are you doing?”
Thomas also dropped his personal items, including clothes, a charger cord and a letter with his name on it, deputies said.
