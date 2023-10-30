Man taken to hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after being discovered with a gunshot wound in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 2 p.m. to a suspicious incident at East Central Boulevard and North Rosalind Avenue near Lake Eola Park.

Detectives said the shooting originated in the Rosemont neighborhood but the victim was discovered in downtown.

The man is stable at a hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect and victim are known to each other,” a police spokesman said. “Detectives are working all leads to locate the suspect. There is no immediate danger to the public, and this remains a very active investigation at this time.”

