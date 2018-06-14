Man threatened Disney shooting if he got enough Facebook ‘likes', deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are crediting two Facebook users for reporting a post that threatened a shooting at Walt Disney World.
Deputies said Derek Eitel, 23, threatened to shoot up Disney and hang himself if he got five “likes” on his post.
Related Headlines
Eitel admitted to making the post, deputies said. He appeared in a Brevard County courtroom Wednesday.
Deputies said Eitel lives with his parents, who told deputies their son did not have access to their guns that are locked up inside the house.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}