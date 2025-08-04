Local

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a man in a wheelchair.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near State Road 436 and State Road 50.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man from Casselberry was crossing State Road 436 in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the road.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark-colored sedan, but investigators have not yet identified the make or model.

Troopers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 911.

