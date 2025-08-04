Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a man in a wheelchair.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near State Road 436 and State Road 50.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man from Casselberry was crossing State Road 436 in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the road.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark-colored sedan, but investigators have not yet identified the make or model.

Troopers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group