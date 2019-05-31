Man who livestreamed shootout claims he didn't have a gun in jail calls to mother

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who deputies said livestreamed a shootout on Instagram has claimed he didn't have a gun in newly revealed jail calls.
In the calls, Laforest Gray tells his mother it was his phone that officials are saying is a gun.
Related Headlines
His mom doesn't seem to believe him.
"I'm just going to be honest with you," his mother says. "It doesn't look good."
At one point Gray asks his mom what the news showed.
"You're doing your livestream and then you turn and then that's when you pull a gun from from your side and you fire first," his mother said in the call.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they recovered a gun on the scene after neighbors reported seeing Gray pulling a woman by the hair in the street at the Citra at the Windemere apartment complex.
Investigators said upon arrival, Gray pulled out a handgun, fired at deputies during a domestic violence incident and captured video of the shootout on his Instagram account.
Gray previously told a judge it was all part of a sexual adventure between him and his wife.
Gray is trying to get a new attorney to defend him against 12 charges, including attempted murder against two deputies.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}