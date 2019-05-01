Man claims sexual role-playing led to shootout with Orange County deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of shooting at deputies while streaming the incident on social media in February claims it was all part of a sexual adventure between he and his wife in a four-page letter he wrote to a judge.
The incident took place at the Cintra at Windemere apartment complex after neighbors called saying a man was dragging a woman by her hair.
Investigators said upon arrival, 23-year-old Laforrest Gray pulled out a handgun, fired at deputies during a domestic violence incident and captured video of the shootout on his Instagram account.
No one was hurt in the shooting where officials said Gray shot first.
"I am an artist, not a criminal," Gray wrote in the letter.
Gray asked the judge to drop all charges. He claims he and his wife are adult entertainers with over 70,000 followers on Instagram.
Gray also wrote, "In our role playing adventures, we have traveled, purchased specific items, added other members and have acted the part in our videos."
The judge ended up denying the motion by striking it.
Gray remains jailed with charges that include attempted murder of a police officer.
