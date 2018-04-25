0 Man who stabbed teen 67 times to be re-sentenced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County man convicted of murdering a teen girl more than 20 years ago will be re-sentenced.

Jimmy Bedoya was 16 years old in 1995 when he stabbed 17-year-old Shauna Card with knives and a potato peeler in her bathroom, investigators said.

The two were classmates.

Bedoya was arrested in 1998 for the killing and convicted in 1999 after DNA at the scene matched Bedoya’s, investigators said.

Bedoya received a life sentence. However, because he was younger than 18, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory sentencing for juveniles was unconstitutional.

He now faces up to 40 years to life behind bars.

“Your honor, please make Shauna Card’s life count,” said the victim’s stepmother, Beverly Card. “The actions of Mr. Bedoya have completely changed our lives forever.”

Bedoya said during court Wednesday that he was high on PCP and out of his mind when he committed the murder.

Prosecutors said the original detective who investigated the case said Bedoya seemed stone cold sober just hours after the killing.

“Sir, by the grace of God, I have been afforded this opportunity to accept responsibility for my involvement in this awful act and offer my sincerest apologies to the Card family. With your permission, your honor, please allow me to address the Card family. Mr. and Mrs. Card, I am truly, deeply sorry for ending Shauna’s life. May God bless her soul. There hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I’m not reminded of the wrong, the harm and pain that I’ve caused you,” Bedoya said in court.

A judge will decide at a later date Bedoya’s sentence.

