Man whose murder conviction was thrown out to face appeals court judge

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man who got his 2006 murder conviction thrown out will return to a courtroom Tuesday.
Related Headlines
An appeals court gave Clemente Aguirre-Jarquin a new trial based on new evidence.
He initially was found guilty of murder in the deaths of Carol Bareis and Cheryl Williams in Altamonte Springs.
Read: New trial ordered for Seminole County death row inmate
Last month, Aguirre fought to have the case heard by a different judge on the basis that the previous one was biased against him.
Judge Jessica Recksiedler recused herself from Aguirre's case.
Recksiedler was not the judge who handled the original murder case in 2006, but she got the case two years ago from the appeals court.
The case was overturned because Samantha Williams confessed to the crime and DNA evidence surfaced.
Read: Man on death row says DNA evidence proves his innocence
Williams confessed several times to killing her mother and grandmother, according to investigators.
Recksiedler tried to deny Aguirre a second trial despite the evidence and confession.
Aguirre's lawyer, Marie-Louise Samuels Parmer, said the new evidence is enough to get Aguirre out of prison.
She said getting a judge without previous history in the case could help.
"This is particularly true in a case like Mr. Aguirre's, where this is an old, old case, an old conviction," Parmer said. "In fact, evidence tends to show that Samantha Williams actually killed her mother and grandmother."
Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton will be in the courtroom when Aguirre faces the judge.
WFTV.com will update the story as it develops.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}