Man without life jacket rescued in Florida after clinging 30 minutes to overturned kayak

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — A kayaker in the Florida Keys said he got a lifesaving answer to his prayers.

The man was rescued by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer after clinging to his overturned kayak for 30 minutes.

He wasn’t wearing a life jacket and was struggling to keep his head above water when he was spotted.

The officer tossed a rope to the kayaker, pulling him to safety and providing him with a spare life jacket.

The officer reminded the kayaker to always wear a life jacket before hitting the water.

