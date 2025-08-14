Local

Man without life jacket rescued in Florida after clinging 30 minutes to overturned kayak

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Man without life jacket rescued in Florida after clinging 30 minutes to overturned kayak
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. — A kayaker in the Florida Keys said he got a lifesaving answer to his prayers.

The man was rescued by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer after clinging to his overturned kayak for 30 minutes.

He wasn’t wearing a life jacket and was struggling to keep his head above water when he was spotted.

The officer tossed a rope to the kayaker, pulling him to safety and providing him with a spare life jacket.

The officer reminded the kayaker to always wear a life jacket before hitting the water.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read