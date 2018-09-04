  • Man, woman critically injured in shooting in car near I-4

    By: Jason Kelly

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were critically injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in a car near Interstate 4, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

    The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. on World Drive, Osceola County Maj. Jacob Ruiz said.

    Investigators described the shooting as a domestic incident. They said they discovered a gun in the car.

    Multiple drivers stopped to try to help the man and the woman, who were taken to a hospital, Ruiz said.

    "It’s very incredible that so many people stopped to help," he said. "They saw people that needed help, and they stopped to help."

    It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
