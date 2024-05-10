Mango’s to open fine-dining restaurant inside I-Drive nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The popular International Drive Latin dance club Mango’s Tropical Café will welcome a fine-dining addition slated to open on May 24.

Corazón by Baires — a high-end offshoot of the Argentinian restaurant brand Baires Grill — will be situated to serve a late crowd.

Joshua Wallack, COO of Miami Beach-based Wallack Holdings — the property development and management company behind Mango’s — said the team at Baires Grill reached out to him, interested in developing a partnership.

WATCH: Buildings damaged, trees down as possible tornadoes move through Tallahassee

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Orlando sandwich shop says it’s losing money because of construction "Bad a's" is on Primrose Drive near Jefferson Street in the Milk District. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group