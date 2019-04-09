Manheim Orlando opens new facility Tuesday

OCOEE, Fla. - The nation's second largest used car repair facility opened in Orange County Tuesday.
Manheim Orlando is located on West Colonial Drive in Ocoee.
The company invested nearly $5 million into the new facility and is expected to hire more than 430 full and part-time employees.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at about 10:15 a.m.
