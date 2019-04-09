  • Manheim Orlando opens new facility Tuesday

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - The nation's second largest used car repair facility opened in Orange County Tuesday.

     

    Manheim Orlando is located on West Colonial Drive in Ocoee.

     

    The company invested nearly $5 million into the new facility and is expected to hire more than 430 full and part-time employees.

     

    A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at about 10:15 a.m.

     

