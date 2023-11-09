Man’s body discovered along busy Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a man was discovered Thursday morning in the Hiawassee neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 7:15 a.m. to North North Hiawassee Road and Coral Cove Drive after someone reported discovering an unresponsive person beside an electric pole.

Investigators determined the man was dead upon their arrival at the scene.

It is unknown how he died.

The man’s relatives told Channel 9 they do not know how he died.

North Hiawassee Road was closed for six hours during the investigation. The road has since been reopened.

See a map of the scene below:

