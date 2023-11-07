Community members can now connect their cameras to law enforcement to help fight crime

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Using private cameras to fight crime in Pine Hills, a new plan would link cameras on homes with the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Godfrey’s home camera caught a masked man shooting a gun in the air. A few blocks over, Chesly Cherizol wishes more cameras were on his street.

“The presence of cameras could play a huge role in in our community,” Cherizol said. “To just bring awareness.”

Channel 9 spoke to Pine Hills Community Council President Sandra Fatmi-hall. She said she has some concerns about safety in her community, especially after attacks at the bus stops.

“I feel as if individuals look up, see the cameras, and go this is not a good idea,” Fatmi-hall said.

Now, these neighbors feel they have a chance to be proactive in their community, by connecting with Orange County in a new partnership by registering private cameras with the sheriff’s office.

“It’s about being active in your community and taking charge and helping us to come up with solutions that help to keep our communities safe,” Fatmi-hall said. “So, it’s all of us working together.”

The plan allows law enforcement to know where cameras are located if a crime or critical incident happens.

It also makes it easier for investigators to contact camera owners for the footage.

The map of cameras would not be public, with only authorized members of the office having access.

“The police will be left with without a doubt,” Chesly said. “As far as who committed whatever it is.”

