Mantz, O’Keeffe win U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

The former BYU teammates finished first and second. The former BYU teammates finished first and second.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando hosted the U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon Saturday and hundreds of Olympic hopefuls put on a show in their pursuit of a trip to Paris.

In the men’s trial, former BYU teammates Conner Mantz and Clayton Young finished first and second. Leonard Korir finished third. He’s not guaranteed a spot on the team because he hasn’t met the international time standard, but there’s still a strong chance he earns that trip.

Mantz won the trial in 2:09:05 and Young finished one second back at 2:09:06. Korir posted a time of 2:09:57.

In the women’s trial, history was made. Fiona O’Keeffe raced in her first-ever marathon and she became the youngest American woman to win the Olympic team trials. She posted a remarkable time of 2:22:10.

The current American record holder in the marathon Emily Sisson finished in second. Dakotah Lindwurm finished third to clinch the final spot in Paris.

U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon Conner Mantz and Clayton Young (Alex Walker/Alex Walker)

