Mantz, O’Keeffe win U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando hosted the U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon Saturday and hundreds of Olympic hopefuls put on a show in their pursuit of a trip to Paris.

In the men’s trial, former BYU teammates Conner Mantz and Clayton Young finished first and second. Leonard Korir finished third. He’s not guaranteed a spot on the team because he hasn’t met the international time standard, but there’s still a strong chance he earns that trip.

Mantz won the trial in 2:09:05 and Young finished one second back at 2:09:06. Korir posted a time of 2:09:57.

In the women’s trial, history was made. Fiona O’Keeffe raced in her first-ever marathon and she became the youngest American woman to win the Olympic team trials. She posted a remarkable time of 2:22:10.

The current American record holder in the marathon Emily Sisson finished in second. Dakotah Lindwurm finished third to clinch the final spot in Paris.

