Marco’s Pizza invests $1M in new Orlando training center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Marco’s Pizza has announced plans to open a new Operations Center of Excellence in downtown Orlando as the company expands both nationally and internationally.

Located at 222 S. Orange Ave., the new facility will function as a corporate office, training destination, and operational hub for the pizza chain. Company officials stated that the 14,000-square-foot center represents an investment exceeding $1 million.

The facility will include a fully equipped training kitchen that simulates a real store environment and will host franchisees from around the world for onboarding, education, and collaboration, according to Marco’s Pizza.

The center will also house Marco’s University, offer operational training for franchisees and general managers, and host discovery days for potential franchise owners.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer stated that the project will contribute to downtown Orlando’s economic growth, while Tim Giuliani, President and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership, said the investment underscores the region’s appeal to high-growth companies.

Marco’s Pizza reports that construction is underway and the Operations Center of Excellence is slated to open in fall 2026.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, the company operates over 1,200 stores in 35 states, along with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico.

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