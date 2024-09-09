Marion County deputies search for missing teen who could be in danger

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are searching for a teenage girl who could be in danger.

Deputies said 15-year-old Destiny Kines was last seen Sunday afternoon heading east on the 4800 block of southwest 166th Place Road in Ocala.

They say she has a history of mental health conditions, and her safety could be at risk.

Destiny was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants, and black Crocs.

Anyone who has seen her should call 911.

