Marion County deputies searching for person who fired shots at law enforcement officers, patrol car

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a person who they said fired shots at law enforcement officers.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it believes the person is possibly a woman with a shaved head.
According to deputies, the person fired shots at them and hit a patrol car. The person is believed to be armed and suicidal.
There is increased law enforcement presence in the 4700 block of North East 175th Street Road.
The Sheriff's Office is urging those who live in the area to stay inside and keep all doors locked.
This is a developing story, Channel 9 is sending a crew to get more information.
