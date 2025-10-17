City of Kissimmee introduces self-service kayak rentals at Shingle Creek Regional Park

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee Parks and Recreation Department has launched self-service kayak rentals at Shingle Creek Regional Park, available daily from sunrise to sunset.

This new service, in partnership with Whenever Watersports, makes kayaking more accessible and convenient. Users rent kayaks at Steffee Landing by scanning a QR code and following a mobile app prompt.

Self-service kayak rentals provide convenience for outdoor enthusiasts and families eager to explore the scenic waters of Shingle Creek, known as the headwaters of the Everglades. This program reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to offering accessible and engaging outdoor activities.

For first-time users, a short tutorial, ‘4 Easy Steps to Use Our Self-Service Kayaks,’ is available.

The kayak rental point is at Shingle Creek Regional Park – Steffee Landing, 4266 West Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741.

The City of Kissimmee releases a Recreation Program Guide twice annually, providing residents and visitors with details on sports leagues, youth and senior activities, community events, aquatics, and additional programs.

