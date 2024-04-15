Marion County firefighters respond to large fire and explosions at storge building

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County responded after explosions were heard during a large fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to respond after the fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 7700 block of SW 22d Avenue in Ocala.

A witness told 911 dispatchers that several sheds were on fire, and they heard two loud explosions.

When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and damage at a 5,000-square-foot storage building and four smaller sheds.

Several crews responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control around 5:51 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

