Marion County firefighters use whistle to track down lost hiker

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple Marion County Fire Rescue crews teamed up to help find a hiker who got lost over the holiday weekend.

MCFR units from Salt Spring Station #15 were dispatched to the Yearling Trail Head near North Forest Road 10 at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call from a woman who said she had been hiking and somehow came off the trail.

Firefighters were at the scene by 6 p.m. and set up a command post to begin the search.

Firefighters from the nearby Lynne Station #4 also responded to assist.

See a map of the area below:

MCFR crews used a whistle to narrow the focus of their search and made their way to the hiker’s last known location.

According to the fire department, the dispatcher who took the 911 call told the lost hiker to listen for the whistle and continue yelling for help.

Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved, fire crews were able to find the hiker approximately one hour after the initial 911 call was made..

The lost hiker was found in good enough condition to pose for a photograph with her rescuers.

