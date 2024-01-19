Marion County schools increase law enforcement presence after social media threats

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Marion County is investigating social media threats.

The sheriff’s office says the broad threats were posted to social media sites this week.

There were extra patrols at 10 schools on Thursday and Friday as a precaution.

Ocala police said one of the posts was on the social media site Snapchat and are asking to speak with anyone who viewed the original message.

A spokesperson for Marion County Public Schools said, “These disruptions are not acceptable and we are putting forth every effort to help law enforcement catch the person responsible and hold them accountable in every way possible, including arrest and convictions.”

