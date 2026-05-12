How Florida charter schools differ from private and voucher schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida charter school organization is pushing back on confusion over how charter schools are classified under state law.

The Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools said some recent reports about a Florida voucher lawsuit have incorrectly described charter schools as private schools or voucher schools.

The group said the lawsuit involves private schools participating in voucher programs, not public charter schools.

Under Florida law, charter schools are tuition-free public schools and are part of the state’s public education system.

The consortium said charter schools do not receive voucher funds. Instead, they are funded through the Florida Education Finance Program, using the same formula applied to district-run public schools.

Voucher programs generally involve public dollars helping eligible students attend private schools. Charter schools operate differently because they are public schools, though they are often independently operated and overseen by district sponsors.

“Charter schools are part of Florida’s public school system,” said Robert Haag, president of the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools. “We share the same mission -- ensuring every child in Florida has access to a high quality public education.”

According to the consortium, more than 408,000 students attend public charter schools in Florida. The group said 738 charter schools operate across 46 counties and serve about 14.6% of the state’s public school students.

The organization also said charter schools are subject to several of the same requirements as district-run public schools.

According to the consortium, charter school teachers must be certified by the Florida Department of Education, charter schools must administer statewide assessments, and schools receive state accountability grades using the same criteria as district schools.

The group said charter schools must also submit financial reports, complete annual independent financial audits and undergo state-mandated operational reviews.

District sponsors have the authority to close charter schools for academic or financial underperformance.

“Florida’s public charter schools work closely with their district sponsors every day,” Haag said. “We welcome accountability, we follow the law, and we serve hundreds of thousands of Florida students in communities across this state.”

The consortium said Florida’s charter school enrollment and the number of charter schools increased during the most recent school year.

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