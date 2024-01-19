Marion County student arrested after allegedly naming teachers in social media threat

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Forest High School student is behind bars after deputies said he posted a Snapchat message Thursday threatening to blow up multiple schools and “come after” specific teachers.

Deputies said the student’s name, booking photo and charges would be released as soon as the arrest was processed.

They said he attended classes Friday and was arrested at the school in the early afternoon.

Deputies and school district administrators warned of severe consequences after the threat began circulating on social media, one day after a different threat named 10 schools as targets.

“We want them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” MCPS spokesman Kevin Christian said.

Christian said they had been in contact with the named teachers, and some chose to stay home Friday. Security at the schools was increased.

Deputies said they were investigating possible connections between the two posts, but said the student was most likely only responsible for the most recent one.

