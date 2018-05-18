0 Marion County teacher accused of drowning raccoons during class abruptly retires

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County teacher accused of drowning at least two "nuisance" raccoons in front of a class retired Thursday, effective immediately.

Witnesses told Channel 9 Dewie Brewton drowned at least two raccoons because the animals killed several chickens that students and staff members were raising in a shed behind Forest High School.

Brewton, an agriculture teacher, worked for the district for 31 years, a spokesperson said.

As news of the alleged drownings spread, Brewton's future with the school system grew more uncertain. The district was not able to address the alleged incident at Tuesday's school board meeting, leaving the issue hanging in the balance until the next meeting in June.

On Wednesday, Marion County Public Schools' superintendent recommended firing Brewton.

Brewton's retirement ends the school's investigation, a school district spokesperson said. However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Health will continue their investigation.

"All we can say is we're looking into it, and we're looking at all aspects of this," said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Greg Workman. "We are taking it serious."

FWC wouldn't comment further, saying it's an active investigation, but the agency referred Channel 9 to the guidelines it follows set by the American Veterinary Medical Association

Live trapping of a nuisance animal to euthanize is legal, but a chart from the organization said drowning isn't an acceptable method.

FWC said the state attorney's office will decide if charges are filed.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the school's Future Farmers of America alumni chapter said it supports Brewton, calling him a man of faith who always provided guidance for students to succeed.

"We must focus on all of the extremely positive and life-changing things that this man has done for people," the post said.

FWC's website said all nuisance animals trapped live must be euthanized or released within 24 hours. That's another one of the components of the investigation.

