Sky Bouche, accused Ocala school shooter, on FBI's radar as early as 2013

OCALA, Fl. - 9 Investigates has confirmed the 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of shooting a student in the ankle at Forest High School was on the FBI's radar as early as October 2013.
Documents obtained by WFTV show the San Francisco FBI Office previously contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office regarding a possible student threat. Investigators said Sky Bouche watched a YouTube video of the Columbine school shooting and made "numerous inflamed derogatory comments" in support of the incident.
The shooting at Forest High School occurred Friday, April 20, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine attack.
