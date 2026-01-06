Caregiver arrested for attempted murder outside group home with autistic patients

OCOEE, Fla. — A caregiver from an Ocoee group home is accused of attempting to murder another caregiver. It all began after the suspect argued with a different caregiver.

Ki’merse Akins says she was surprised when 22-year-old Journey Powell pulled out a gun in the driveway where they work. “I didn’t expect him to even shoot no gun, especially at no females.”

She says she, Powell, and another person were caregivers at this home in Ocoee for autistic individuals patients. “It’s a group home for a special need.” According to investigators, no patients at the home were injured.

But some saw their caregiver resisting officers as he was being arrested.

Akins says she and Powell had been dating on and off when they started arguing outside. According to officers, Journey hit Akins several times, then pulled out a weapon from his car and shattered the windshield of Ki’merse’s Dodge Charger.

As she drove away with a co-worker, the report states Powell started shooting, and that’s when her co-worker got hit. “He did, shoot her. The crossfire, she was in the way. She was shot in the, I think up towards the top a little bit.”

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest Journey inside the home, he refused to comply. The six autistic patients were removed from the house for safety.

The other caregiver, who was shot, was taken to the hospital and survived. Akins says, “She’s fine. She was just texting me. She said she’s just sleeping a lot.”

No supervisors at the home would comment. Neighbors off Laurel Blossom Circle had no idea this was a group home and were concerned to hear about the shooting outside. One neighbor says, “I was shocked to hear that, not expecting to hear that at all. That’s crazy.”

Powell faces charges of attempted murder, firing into a vehicle, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Akins hopes he’s held accountable, “I do hope he gets the time served for shooting her and beating on me.”

