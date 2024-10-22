Marion County teen arrested after shooting, making threats at local McDonald’s

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies responded to an active shooter situation at a home on Hemlock Radial Court of Oct. 18, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found 15-year-old Jaden Singh lying in the roadway.

When deputies went to check Singh for weapons, the teen resisted, telling deputies he was going to fight them.

Read: Local woman accused of killing boyfriend expected to testify in court Tuesday

Officials said Singh had to be restrained and found a gun in his waistband.

Singh had gotten into an argument with his family shot multiple rounds into the ground, investigators said.

While the teen was being placed under arrest, he attempted to bribe the deputy, offering $100 to be released, deputies said.

Read: Thousands turn out for first day of early voting in Central Florida

Earlier, deputies were investigating an incident at the McDonald’s on southeast Maricamp Road, where witnesses said a teen started a fight, pulled out a gun and told the victim he was going to shoot and kill them.

Deputies said the teen at the McDonalds was also Singh.

Read: Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries charged with sex trafficking

Singh was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple battery, two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, firing a weapon in a public place, bribery of a public servant, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

See the map of the scene below.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group