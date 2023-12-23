2 separate shootings leave one dead, one injured, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are investigating after a deadly shooting Friday evening.

The Ocala Police Department said that around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to Southwest 4th Street for a shooting call.

They discovered one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were working the shooting scene when they received a call about another shooting on Southwest 1st Avenue.

According to the police department, a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a vacant lot around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators are not sure if the shootings are connected.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS.

See a map of the location below:

