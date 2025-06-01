Driver crashes into sign, tree in deadly Marion County accident

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal accident in Marion County after a driver crashed into a tree for reasons that remain unclear.

The 51-year-old woman was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The crash location can be seen on the map below.

According to troopers, the woman driver was approaching the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 42, but for unknown reasons, she failed to stop and drove north through the intersection instead.

She then left the road and drove onto the north grassy shoulder, where her vehicle’s front end hit a warning sign and then a standing tree shortly after.

The vehicle came to a final halt against the tree.

No additional information regarding the incident has been released at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group