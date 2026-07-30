Lightning strike destroys 1,000-square-foot shed in Summerfield

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A lightning strike ignited a fire that destroyed a 1,000-square-foot shed in Summerfield yesterday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at a residence on SE 102nd Avenue Road at 3:59 p.m., after several 911 callers reported a structure fire.

The Villages Station arrived on the scene at 4:02 p.m. and discovered the shed engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly began an aggressive attack to control the fire and safeguard the nearby area.

The firefighters say that they established a water supply and worked to bring the fire under control, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported for either civilians or firefighters at the scene.

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