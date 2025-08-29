Ocala Skate Park celebrates expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony this week

OCALA, Fla. — This week, the City of Ocala celebrated an exciting milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at 517 NE Ninth St. to start the expansion of the Ocala Skate Park.

The expansion will bring in more than 6,000 square feet to the existing skate park, boosting the total skateable space to around 16,215 square feet. It’ll feature a competition-sized bowl, areas suitable for intermediate and beginner skaters, a fun snake run, and improved amenities for spectators to enjoy.

The skate park expansion is scheduled for completion by February 2026 and will be overseen by Platform Group, LLC. During most of the construction period, the park will stay open to the public, with only minor closures for safety reasons.

For more information, interested parties can contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517. The expansion will provide better facilities for skaters, and enthusiasts are looking forward to the improved park by February 2026.

