Ocala Water Resources Department issues boil water notice

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Water Resources Department has issued a boil water notice for customers between NE 23rd St. and NE 14th St. and East of NE 22nd Ave. in Marion County.

As a consequence of a water main break, the City of Ocala advises that all water utilized for the purposes of brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice, washing dishes, or food preparation should be brought to a boil until further notice.

Boil water vigorously for one minute and let it cool before use or use bottled water. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The city will keep this boil water notice active until our bacteriological survey confirms that the water is safe to drink. Rest assured, we’ll tell you when the water meets drinking water standards again.

For more information, please get in touch with the City of Ocala Water Resources department at 352-351-6772. The Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 offers general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes.

