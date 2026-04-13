Students hospitalized after pickup truck strikes school bus in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a Marion County School bus carrying 54 high school students was hit by a pickup truck while picking up children at a local bus stop.

According to reports, nine students from Bellview High School were hospitalized after the incident, suffering only minor injuries. The pickup truck fled the scene after the collision, causing rear-end damage to the bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the pickup truck, which is described as white, blue, and orange.

Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

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