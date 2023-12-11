Marion deputies search for suspect in shooting outside nightclub

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County deputies are working to find the person who opened fire near a Marion County nightclub.

Monday morning, investigators hope someone will come forward with information on who fired those shots.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside of Time Nightclub, 9355 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, while deputies were there to help with security.

The shooting put a deputy and another person in the hospital but both victims are expected to fully recover.

Marion County investigators said they do not know who the suspect is but Sheriff Billy Woods said there were about 100 people in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

“Someone saw something, heard something, and knows something. I need that citizen to have the courage to come forward and give us information,” Said Sheriff Woods.

The owner of Time Nightclub said the crowd was quiet and happy when everyone was leaving and believed the shooting was a random act that happened in the plaza next to his business.

Ocala Time Nightclub owner will increase security in the future

Over the years, the club has hired off-duty law enforcement and installed metal detectors and cameras.

The owner now plans to double security and safety in the future.

