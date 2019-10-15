0 Markeith Loyd trial: Accused killer details violent relationship with slain ex-girlfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County, facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016. A month later, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.

5 a.m.

Markeith Loyd admitted on the stand Monday he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and that he'd previously been violent with her before her death. But he said, when he shot and killed her nearly three years ago, it was in self-defense.

"I'm being attacked. I fired two shots at the house," Loyd said. "… It was self-defense."

Loyd is expected to resume his testimony on Tuesday when court resumes at 9:30 a.m.

On Monday, Loyd detailed on the stand what led to his breakup with Dixon. He said she smoked pot and wasn't a vegetarian like he is. He also said he had sex with another woman before he went to Dixon's home the day she was shot. But he said, he never meant to kill anyone.

"I just reacted," he said.

He said he'd reacted violently to Dixon in the past.

Loyd said he "got angry and choked her" and "grabbed her by the throat."

Watch raw videos of his testimony from Monday below:

Click here to read in-depth coverage from Monday, and click here for a timeline of updates from day 11 in the courtroom.

