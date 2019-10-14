0 Markeith Loyd trial timeline: Day 11

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County, facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016. A month later, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.

7:15 p.m.

A second juror has been excused from the Markeith Loyd trial. The juror is an alternate juror.

Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

6:45 p.m.

A juror described to the judge a conversation she said she overheard Sunday evening between two deputies in the common area of a hotel at which the jury is staying.

She said she told the deputy it seemed as if the conversation pertained to the case, but the deputy told her it was unrelated to the case.

The woman said she was playing a crossword when she overheard the conversation.

"You did exactly what you were supposed to do," the judge told the juror.

The judge brought in another juror who said she asked the deputies about gun laws because she is interested in applying for her concealed weapon license.

The woman said her questions were generic and included topics such as gun ranges.

A juror who overheard and reported this is concerned it might affect her ability to be impartial, because the deputy told the original juror that leaving a bad situation to get a gun and coming back no longer qualifies as stand your ground. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

One juror was asking as deputy about stand your ground laws and gun possession at the sequestration hotel. She says she was just curious about it because she’s getting a concealed weapons permit. She also says the conversation didn’t affect her impartiality in this case. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

A juror was feeling dizzy, which caused the court to cut cross examination of Loyd short. That resumes at 9am. However there are some juror problems they have to deal with now. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

6:25 p.m.

Prosecutors are now cross-examining Loyd, hours after he first took the stand.

Defense says it has no further questions for #MarkeithLoyd who’s been on the stand for several hours telling his version of how he ended up killing Sade Dixon. #wftv — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) October 14, 2019

4:45 p.m.

Loyd is reading aloud the final text messages he exchanged with Dixon before her death.

"I said, 'I wanted to be with someone I could trust with my life, but you can’t even be trusted with your word,'" Loyd said.

"Slowly, but surely, your true colors are showing. I didn’t ask for a relationship. You did. If treating me like a queen was not your intention, you should never have bothered," Dixon said in a text message.

Loyd said the couple got into a fight.

"I grabbed her by the neck, and I pushed her down. And when I did that, I told her I was fixing to leave," he said.

4:20 p.m.

Loyd testified about being robbed while working as a deliveryman for Texas Fried Chicken.

He said the first time someone tried to rob him, he didn't report it to police because the would-be robber didn't steal any money from him, but he notified his probation officer.

Loyd said he was on the phone with Dixon during the second time he was robbed, and she showed up to the scene with a gun she owned.

Markeith Loyd says people around the neighborhood were bragging "we robbed the chicken man" after 2nd robbery. Says he never wanted to kill them b/c they robbed him, he just wanted his money back. #wftv — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) October 14, 2019

He testified that he got a gun because of the robberies and the neighborhood in which he lives.

Loyd said he started carrying two guns because the people who robbed him had guns with long clips hanging from them.

3:20 p.m.

Loyd testified about his relationship with Dixon.

"Did she have reason to believe you were fooling around on her?" said Terry Lenamon, Loyd's attorney.

"Not at that time. No, sir," Loyd said.

"OK. So later?" Lenamon said.

"Yes. Later." Loyd said.

Loyd said Dixon told him she missed her period, so they conducted a home pregnancy test and visited a clinic to confirm her pregnancy.

"They told us, 'You’d better get some running shoes, because this baby’s standing on his head.' So I was happy. I wanted a baby. I’m a convicted felon, I can’t go adopt one. And I wanted a baby," Loyd said.

Jurors were shown a recording of a sonogram from Dixon's pregnancy.

Loyd further discussed his vegetarianism.

"I don’t believe in death," he said. "I believe God created animals just like everyone. And when I stopped eating meat, I would use the restroom and my feces were green."

He said he believes that was a good sign.

2:50 p.m.

Loyd said he met Dixon through Facebook. He said he was addicted to the social media platform.

He said Dixon was wearing "booty shorts" the first time they "hooked up."

"Why was that important to you, and what did the booty shorts mean?" said Terry Lenamon, Loyd's attorney.

"Because a queen don’t do that. That’s exposing yourself to the world. I don’t like that," Loyd said.

Loyd said he had a negative experience once while smoking marijuana.

"I don’t know about these crazy name weeds, but it’s too strong for me," he said. "We were in the car, and it had my whole body hurting. I thought it was a sign from God. I thought if it could do that to me, what is it doing to a fetus?"

Loyd testified that he often receives signs from God.

He also discussed racial slurs during his testimony.

"If I use the word 'cracker,' that doesn’t mean I’m talking about you, because cracker can mean anyone of any color. It comes from back in the (slavery) days," he said.

Loyd discussed his sex life on the stand.

"Sex comes easy," he said. "So the next day we ended up having sex. And I pulled out a condom. (Dixon) said, 'Don’t use it.' And I told her she’d better commit to me, because I don’t have unprotected sex with just anybody."

Loyd said he was always respectful toward Dixon's mother but doesn't believe the respect was mutual.

2:35 p.m.

Loyd's attorney, Terry Lenamon, asked Loyd how he decided to enter a relationship with Dixon.

"I said, 'What (your) credit score is?'" Loyd said.

"Why did you want to know her credit score?" Lenamon said.

"Because I’m at a point in my life where I don’t just want sex. I want kids," Loyd said.

Prior to his arrest, Loyd said he was earning $1,000 per week as a deliveryman for Texas Fried Chicken.

He said he was released from federal prison in 2014 after 12½ years and was homeless for a period of time.

"I ended up getting two cars. So I had my clothes in one car and I worked in the other car," Loyd said.

2:20 p.m.

Loyd testified that he had been living with his sister and working odd jobs until May 2016, when he got his own place.

He said he has been convicted of four felonies.

Loyd said he was with another woman prior to Dixon, but she was a smoker, so he "got another bitch" since he's bothered by cigarette smoke.

He said he doesn't eat meat and didn't want Dixon eating meat.

"I don’t believe in killing God’s creatures, so I don’t believe in eating meat," Loyd said.

2:15 p.m.

Loyd has taken the stand in his own trial.

Loyd: “My name is Markeith Loyd.



Lenamon: "How old are you Mr. Loyd?"



Loyd: "44.” — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

2 p.m.

Loyd will soon testify in his own trial.

1:45 p.m.

Court is back in session after recessing for lunch.

The defense called John Sawicki -- a forensic computer scientist and electronic evidence consultant -- to testify.

Sawicki extracted data from Dixon's phone and analyzed it.

He said he extracted a subset of Dixon's phone data, which shows all the text conversations between Loyd and Dixon from Dec. 10, 2016, through Dec.16, 2016.

"There were a couple of different artifacts left behind in her phone, indicating that she was able to access his Facebook account," Sawicki said.

Noon

Court is on lunch recess until 1:30 p.m. Markeith Loyd's lawyers said he is expected to testify.

11:30 a.m.

Anna Cox, the owner of a private forensic investigation firm, is testifying for the defense. She said she examined the Walmart where Lt. Debra Clayton was shot.

Cox: “I did find what appeared to be a defect I thought was consistent with a possible projectile.” #WFTV #markeithloyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

11:05 a.m.

Private investigator Patrick McKenna is now on the stand testifying for the defense. He says he took photos and video of the crime scene where Lt. Debra Clayton was shot on the behalf of the defense.

11 a.m.

Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Brian Savelli testified about his contact with Loyd's niece prior to his arrest.

This all goes to the long-standing claim that Loyd intended to turn himself in if @OrangeCoSheriff would come out and say that Dixon had a gun. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

.@TerryLenamon: “After Mr. Loyd was on the loose, did you have contact with Mr. Loyd’s niece?"



Ssvelli: "I did. She inquired about there being a gun at the crime scene and I told her we don’t release specifics of the crime scene to people who were not there.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

The next witness to take the stand is Orlando police detective Shane Overfield.

10:45 a.m.

Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Brian Savelli described a silver handgun found at the scene of the shooting. He said he was "pretty confident" that the gun belonged to the victim, Sade Dixon.

.@TerryLenamon: “You were pretty confident that gun belonged to the victim in this case, is that correct?"



Savelli: "I was fairly certain, based on the evidence. Yes.”#WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

10:30 a.m.

The defense has called its first witness. Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Brian Savelli is now testifying on the stand.

9:57 a.m.

BREAKING: The state of Florida has rested its case against Markeith Loyd.

BREAKING: The State of Florida rests its case against #MarkeithLoyd. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

9:50 a.m.

Medical examiner Dr. Sara Zydowicz described to the courtroom the multiple gunshot wounds suffered by Sade Dixon. She said Dixon was shot in the torso, groin, thigh, foot and arm. One of those shots, she said, went straight through her heart.

Zydowicz said one of those shots caused the death of Dixon's unborn baby.

Buxman: “Did the gunshot wounds inflicted upon Ms. Dixon also cause the death of the unborn child?"



Zydowicz: "Yes."#WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

9:30 a.m.

Medical examiner Dr. Sara Zydowicz is authenticating autopsy photos of Sade Dixon.

ASA Rich Buxman is having Zydowicz authenticate the autopsy photos. We won't see these because monitors facing the gallery are off for the duration of the trial. But I imagine the jury will be seeing these shortly. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

9:25 a.m.

The defense has called its first witness of the day, medical examiner Dr. Sara Zydowicz, to the stand.

The state calls Dr. Sara Zydowicz, the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy in this case. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

9 a.m.

WFTV reporter Field Sutton is back in court as testimony is set to resume in Markeith Loyd's first murder trial.

Sutton said prosecutors are expected to wrap their case Monday and the defense is expected to start calling witnesses.

He said testimony is set to begin as soon as the judge takes the bench.

Monday morning and I'm back at the Orange Courthouse, where I'm expecting the state to rest in #MarkeithLoyd's first murder case and the defense to begin calling witnesses. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/0BRC5NzJsb — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

Loyd, his lawyers and the prosecutors are all in court. We're waiting for the judge to take the bench. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 14, 2019

5 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against Markeith Loyd on Monday, which could include Loyd himself taking the stand.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for the latest update from the trial over the weekend, and follow Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton on Twitter for up-to-the-minute coverage from inside the courtroom.

