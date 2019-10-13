Prosecutors expected to wrap up their case in Markeith Loyd trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against Markeith Loyd in his first of two murder trials Monday.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in 2016, before killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton while on the run.
The prosecution has spent two days making the case that Loyd shot Dixon and her brother, killing Dixon out of anger.
If they finish Monday, Loyd’s attorney will start calling witnesses to support their argument of self-defense.
On Friday, Ronald Stewart Jr., Dixon’s brother, gave his version of the events that led up to the shooting. His eyewitness account is critical to the state’s case.
Jurors have also heard from experts about the gun used that night and they have watched body camera video from first responders arriving at the house.
On cross-examination, Loyd’s attorney Terence Lenamon has focused on what happened before the shooting.
But with this strategy, Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said Lenamon will have to tread carefully.
“Mr. Lenamon has to be very careful with how far he goes in victim-blaming. You reach a point where you lose the jurors if you overstep that defense,” Sheaffer said.
Court resumes Monday.
