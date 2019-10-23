0 Markeith Loyd trial timeline: Day 16

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury recommended life in prison Wednesday for Markeith Loyd during the penalty phase of his first-degree murder trial.

Loyd was convicted last week of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child.

A month after he killed Dixon, authorities said Loyd shot and killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to avoid capture. That case is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.

Jurors had the option of recommending the death penalty or life in prison. Read the latest updates from the penalty phase of the trial below.

1:30 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, formerly Orlando police chief, released this statement:

“From the very beginning, I have believed that the brutal murders of Sade Dixon and her unborn child and Lt. Debra Clayton warranted the death penalty. I’m glad that a jury had a chance to hear this case and decide Markeith Loyd’s fate. Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about these senseless murders. But today, there is some relief in knowing that he will never be free from prison.”

12:50 p.m.

Watch live video of the moment the sentencing decision was read below:

12:38 p.m.

The jury is recommending Markeith Loyd serve life in prison without parole for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

That was the lesser of two recommendations available to the jury. The jury’s other option was to recommend the death penalty.

The jury reached the decision about an hour after it started deliberating Wednesday.

The judge will make the final decision on Loyd’s sentencing.

Loyd will face the death penalty again next year if he is convicted in his second murder trial for the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for live updates and analysis.

Loyd may not care. But Sade Dixon's mom does. She just told me she wants the death penalty. The way she figures it, Loyd gave her daughter an unborn grandson no second chances, so why should he get one? #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

Noon

The jury has made a decision in the sentencing of Markeith Loyd. The verdict is expected to be read at 12:30 p.m. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for live updates.

10:55 a.m.

The jury has left the courtroom to begin deliberating Markeith Loyd's sentence.

10:50 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon has concluded his closing arguments. Judge Leticia Marques is now reading the rest of the jury instructions.

10:45 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said Loyd's grandchild deserving a grandfather that can be around can be enough for a juror to vote for life in prison instead of the death penalty.

"You don't have to justify... what your personal opinion is," Loyd said.

Lenamon: “All you have to do is say ‘I’m voting life.’ Just one of you. And no one’s going to know.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

10:40 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said it's up to each individual juror whether they believe the death of the fetus equates to the death of a person.

Lenamon: “Now it’s not a fetus or unborn child, but a person, is the definition you’re given in the jury instructions. I’d suggest that you’re given no guidance in the instructions and that’s up to you, whether it was a person.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

10:30 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said racism in Loyd's past played into his previous convictions.

Lenamon is making claims of racism in Loyd's past, including in the events that led to Loyd's battery of a LEO conviction: “I don’t know how to say it any other way. This is a white officer and he’s a black drug dealer. And you see how Markeith looks.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

10:20 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said Loyd has a delusional disorder. He said Loyd's mind was in a dark, hyper-vigilant place when he shot Sade Dixon.

Lenamon: “Let’s talk about someone who’s delusional, who’s paranoid and who suffers from post-traumatic stress. Where is their mind? Before he even got there, he’s carrying two guns.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

10:10 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said the jury has no obligation to vote for the death penalty. So, he said, if any of them have a moral or personal issue with sentencing someone to death they should "step into the light" and vote for life in prison.

Lenamon: "The love of his family sitting right here, that’s sufficient mitigation to vote for life.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

10 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon told the jury they should not trust the opinions or testimony of Dr. Pritchard.

Lenamon argues that Prichard is in the tank for the prosecution and shouldn't be trusted. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

9:55 a.m.

Prosecutor Ric Ridgway wrapped up his closing arguments.

"When you consider the enormity of what he did, it far outweighs any mitigation," Ridgway said.

He said if this case doesn't warrant the death penalty, "then what would?"

Ridgway: “When you consider the enormity of what he did, it far outweighs any mitigation. And if the enormity of that doesn’t warrant the death penalty, what would?” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon is now beginning his opening statements.

9:52 a.m.

Prosecutor Ric Ridgway said the jury needs to decide whether giving the death penalty to Loyd is the right thing to do.

"Just because something's hard, doesn't mean it's not the right thing to do," he said.

Ridgway: “He took two lives and tried to take three more that night.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

9:45 a.m.

Prosecutor Ric Ridgway said Loyd is "narcissistic and self-important" but not psychotic.

Ridgway: “Markeith Loyd lost control that night. Not of himself, but of Sade Dixon. She wasn’t going to do what he told her to do.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

9:40 a.m.

Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton said Markeith Loyd had his first outburst in front of the jury. Prosecutor Ric Ridgway was discussing mental health in Loyd' family when Sutton said Loyd began to "unintelligibly" rant about the subject.

Sutton said Loyd's attorney was able to quickly silence him.

9:35 a.m.

Prosecutor Ric Ridgway is now discussing the defense's claim that mental health issues are a mitigating factor in the case.

Ridgway: “Most importantly, [the defense psychologist] didn’t relate it to the crime. He didn’t say to what extent any of that has to do with the crime for which the defendant has been convicted.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

9:30 a.m.

Prosecutor Ric Ridgway is going over Loyd's previous convictions and how their weight plays into deliberations.

He said the jury also needs to set aside their sympathy for Markeith Loyd's family. Multiple family members took the stand yesterday. Read more about their testimony here.

Ridgway references Loyd's family and friends in the courtroom: “You’ve got to have some sympathy for them. It would be wrong if you didn’t. But the judge is going to tell you that you have to set that aside.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

9:20 a.m.

Prosecutor Ric Ridgway is beginning his closing statements for the state.

Ridgway: “We’re here because of the decisions Markeith Loyd made, the actions he took and the results of those actions.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 23, 2019

9:15 a.m.

The judge is reading the jury the sentencing instructions the jury is to follow during their deliberations.

9:05 a.m.

The jury is back in the courtroom preparing to hear closing arguments in the penalty phase of the Markeith Loyd murder trial.

5 a.m.

Closing arguments are expected to begin in the penalty phase of the Markeith Loyd trial on Wednesday morning.

Once closing arguments conclude, the jury will be left to deliberate Loyd’s fate.

On Tuesday, Loyd’s 25-year-old daughter Kianna testified her father helped her through many things in her life, even when he was behind bars by offering parental advice over phone calls from prison.

“He just was like the greatest thing ever,” she said.

READ: 9 things to know about penalty phase in Markeith Loyd trial

She’s hoping her testimony will show the jury her father deserves mercy, which in this case would be life in prison instead of death.

Two doctors also took the stand Tuesday for the defense, offering opposing viewpoints on Loyd’s mental state.

Click here to read our full, in-depth coverage of what happened in the courtroom Tuesday.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates, and follow Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton for live coverage from inside the courtroom.

