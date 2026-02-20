2 dead after fiery crash near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a car crash left two people dead Thursday night in Daytona Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 9:30 p.m. along Tomoka Farms Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Acura RL was heading northbound, approaching Bellevue Avenue, when the car traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and then collided with construction equipment.

Investigators said the impact ejected a passenger from the Acura, which ended up catching fire.

Both the driver and passenger died at the crash site.

The passenger was a 27-year-old Orange City man; FHP said a medical examiner is working to identify the driver involved in the fiery crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group