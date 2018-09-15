Mass shooting victims join up to demand gun reform in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Politicians’ stances on guns are expected to be a major focus in the 2018 midterm elections, particularly in Florida given the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Pulse nightclub.
Victims and families of those mass shootings joined Sen. Bill Nelson at a campaign stop Saturday afternoon, saying gun control will be the single most important factor determining their vote.
“She has no voice anymore. I’m her voice now,” said Fred Guttenberg.
Guttenberg’s daughter Jaime was the first of 17 victims identified in the Parkland school shooting.
“One of the details I don’t remember from that morning is if I said to my daughter, the very last time I saw her, the words 'I love you,'” he said.
In the 7 months since the shooting, Guttenberg has dedicated himself to preventing similar tragedies.
His focus is on tighter gun restrictions and more mental health funding.
“Six hundred twelve days. That’s how long it took for Pulse headlines to become Parkland headlines,” said Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Those who attended the Saturday afternoon campaign stop voiced their support for Nelson, saying he will support gun safety measures.
