0 Crews set to demolish Daytona Beach hotel after massive fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Construction crews are set to demolish the Bayview Hotel in Daytona Beach Saturday, which city officials believe may collapse after a massive fire ripped through the building early Friday.

More than 30 people evacuated from the hotel when the fire broke out, officials said. The fire reignited later in the morning.

Daytona Beach firefighters said the fire started in the boiler room of the Bayview Hotel on Orange Avenue.

The fire was originally contained to the boiler room and no one was injured, firefighters said.

The flames, however, sparked back up later in the morning and the fire grew more intense.

The roof caved in and dark, heavy smoke was billowing from the roof.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any nearby buildings.

Witnesses said they heard people shouting about a fire at about 5 a.m. The century-old building's 50 residents left their possessions behind as they raced downstairs to escape the flames.

"I didn't try to grab anything trying to head downstairs to get towards the door," resident Burt Bailey said. "You know there's going to be scrambling going on -- everybody trying to get out."

Many of the residents said they had been homeless and were just getting back on their feet when they moved into the hotel.

Resident Dan Rieger said he lived in his car for six months before he moved into the hotel. He said he had been using his disability checks to pay his rent.

"I guess I'm homeless again," he said.

It's unknown what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was sent to the scene to help the victims.

Orange Avenue will be closed from South Beach Street to South Palmetto Avenue Saturday while the building is demolished.

