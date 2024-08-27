Massive Wyld Oaks project in Apopka reveals new renderings, ‘dog park to rival all dog parks’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A massive upcoming mixed-use community in Apopka has revealed the first look at its core village area and is asking for public input on the plan for what it calls “a dog park to rival all dog parks.”

The 255-acre Wyld Oaks, which broke ground off West Kelly Park Road in January, unveiled a new master plan and renderings of its buildout ahead of the company’s appearance at ICSC Orlando, a convention that brings together developers and retailers.

In addition to 4,000 residential units, the mixed-use Wyld Oaks will include 200,000 square feet of commercial space in addition to a 25,000-square-foot grocery store, plus trails and parks.

