McDonald’s adds specialty drinks to menu, including refreshers and sodas

ORLANDO, Fla. — McDonald’s is rolling out a new lineup of specialty drinks across the U.S., including refreshers and crafted sodas.

The new drinks will be available starting May 6 at participating locations.

The lineup includes three refreshers and three sodas featuring flavors like strawberry watermelon, mango pineapple and blackberry passion fruit.

Some drinks will include ingredients such as popping boba, freeze-dried fruit and cold foam, according to the company.

McDonald’s said the new beverages are being added as a permanent menu option.

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